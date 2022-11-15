2022 November 15 13:45

Wartsila brings its carbon neutrality commitment to ABB’s Energy Efficiency Movement

The technology group Wartsila, is joining the Energy Efficiency Movement, launched by ABB, according to the company's release.

The joint initiative brings together an ecosystem with the aim of accelerating efforts to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy efficiency can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40% over the next 20 years. Half of this reduction will come from the industrial sector.

For its own operations, Wartsila is committed to carbon neutrality by 2030 through its "Set for 30" programme. This includes research, development, and engine testing activities at the Sustainable Technology Hub in Vaasa, as well as electricity and heat for own operations.

In addition, by 2030, Wartsila will offer its customers a product portfolio ready for zero-carbon fuels. This will contribute to the gradual phase-out of fossil fuels in the energy and marine sectors.



With its existing portfolio, Wärtsilä already supports its customers in their transition to carbon neutral alternatives, such as biofuels and synthetic methane. Wartsila’s engines can also be fuelled with hydrogen-natural gas blends containing up to 25% hydrogen. An engine and power plant concept for the use of clean hydrogen is expected to be ready by 2025.

ABB’s Energy Efficiency Movement, launched in March 2021, aims to mitigate climate change by increasing awareness and encouraging actions to reduce energy use and carbon emissions. Companies around the world are invited to join the movement and make a public pledge as a way to inspire others to take action.

Wartsila supports its customers on their decarbonisation journey by developing market-leading technologies. These include current and future-fuel enabled grid balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, as well as energy storage and optimisation technologies, including the GEMS digital energy management system. Wartsila Energy's lifecycle services are designed to increase efficiency, promote reliability, and guarantee operational performance.



Wartsila is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.