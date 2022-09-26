2022 September 26 11:07

Artemis Technologies unveils 100% electric passenger ferry

Maritime design and applied technologies company Artemis Technologies has unveiled the design of its new 100% electric EF-24 Passenger vessel, targeting the global high-speed ferry market, according to the company's release.

This ferry is among several zero-emission vessels being developed by Artemis Technologies in Belfast, Northern Ireland, designed to provide commercially viable green transport solutions for operators, cities and governments across the world.

With a top speed of 38 knots, the EF-24 Passenger ferry offers a range of 115 nautical miles at a 25 knots cruise speed and produces incredible fuel savings of up to 85% compared to conventional high-speed diesel ferries.

Powered by the patented Artemis eFoiler electric propulsion system, the 24m vessels will fly above the water, providing a comfortable ride for up to 150 passengers on board, mitigating effects of seasickness and producing minimal wake at high-speed, significantly reducing the impact on shorelines.

Artemis Technologies is a spin-off from the Artemis Racing team that competed in the America’s Cup.

The ferries will be fully accessible, incredibly spacious with a range of facilities on board including bike racks, cabin bag and overhead storage, baby changing facilities, and charging points.

The vessels will also feature a unique high-speed collision avoidance system developed with ECIT, part of Queen’s University Belfast.

The system will ensure the safety of operations in port and close to shore by safely diverting the ferry on an altered path away from sea life, wildlife, debris and other in-water objects that might otherwise be obscured from view.

Artemis Technologies has partnered with Condor Ferries to operate a pilot scheme using the first EF-24 Passenger ferry. This will come into service in 2024, running between Belfast and Bangor in Northern Ireland.



Earlier this year, Artemis Technologies launched the world’s largest 100% electric foiling vessel, ‘Pioneer of Belfast’ and unveiled an electric workboat range including a 12m multi-purpose workboat and a 12m crew transfer vessel with a 24m crew transfer vessel also currently under development.