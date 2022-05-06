2022 May 6 12:53

Kalmar process automation solutions to help Terminal Graneles del Norte achieve high performance at greenfield terminal being built in Chile

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has received an order for Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions from Terminal Graneles del Norte S.A. (TGN) for their greenfield terminal being built in Antofagasta region, city of Mejillones, Chile. The order was booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2021 order intake, and the operational go live of the system is estimated to be completed in Q4 2023, according to the company's release.

TGN operates a multi-purpose terminal in Mejillones Bay at the heart of Chile’s mining region, 1400 km from Santiago and 65 km from Antofagasta. To respond to the growing demand in the region, TGN is constructing a new container terminal in Antofagasta, which will feature an automated rail-mounted gantry crane system that will be enhanced with Kalmar SmartPort solutions to improve the efficiency and performance of the terminal.

After the go-live, the terminal will benefit from three Kalmar SmartPort solutions designed to improve efficiency, security and productivity:

SmartMap, which enables real-time and historical visualisation of equipment location and container routing in the yard.

SmartTrucks, which automatically tracks the road truck to ensure compliance with the work instruction and to increase crane productivity when the truck arrives at the point of work

SmartLane, which will use RFID tags placed on a closed loop of containers to automatically register and track the containers as they enter or leave the terminal.

The SmartPort products will be fully integrated with the gate operating system and Navis N4 terminal operating system at the terminal.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.