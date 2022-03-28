2022 March 27 08:35

SCZONE receives German and French business delegation

The delegation included companies that had previously worked in Egypt, in addition to several companies visiting Egypt for the first time to discuss ways of cooperation with SCZone. SCZone also received a delegation of French businessmen on the same visit to introduce the available investment opportunities in the zone.

“We are happy to receive you here, as our countries have strong economic relations, especially that there are German investments such as the “Siemens Energy Center and the Technical Training Academy” in the industrial zone, and another French investment within the economic zone represented in “Saint-Gobain factory”, which is one of the largest global factories in the field of glass manufacturing. We appreciate this visit as an opportunity to enhance prospects for cooperation and to present the new targeted sectors within SCZone to German and French companies, especially those targeting clean and renewable energy industries.” Eng, Yehia Zaki declared.

“SCZone consisted of integrated industrial zones in Sokhna and East Port Said, in addition to the affiliated ports overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, which are characterized by a distinguished geographical location that links it with the Suez Canal. SCZone also offers its investors different legislative facilities and investment incentives like granting 5-year residency to foreign investors, the excellence of labor-intensive projects with special facilities, and the one-stop-shop service that SCZone launched its second phase in cooperation With the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.” Eng. Yehia Zaki added.



On the other hand, Dr. Martin Hernknecht, Chairman of the Board Numov, expressed his happiness to be in SCZone as it is an opportunity for the delegation to learn about SCZone’s potential on the ground. The German and French delegation also made a tour in the Siemens Energy Center and the Technical Training Academy, which included workshops for training, especially for maintenance of Business supplies and equipment, whether for factories located locally or in the Middle East. The academy is the first of its kind in the Middle East that includes both maintenance and training workshops.

The two delegations also visited one of the newly established factories for the manufacture of medical supplies in the industrial zone in Ain Sokhna, which will start production operations next April.

It is worth noting that, the German and French delegations included several members of companies working in the fields of transportation, medical supplies, information technology, digitization, new and renewable energy, and petroleum services.