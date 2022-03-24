2022 March 24 17:52

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 2M’2022 rose by 2.5% YoY

In January-February 2022, the port of Riga handled 3.51 million tonnes of cargo (+2.5%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, grain handling fell by 37.5% to 351.6 thousand tonnes, oil products - - by 32% to 292.7 thousand tonnes, metal scrap and metals – by 55.7% to 22.6 thousand tonnes.



Handling of chemical cargo rose by 2.7% to 213 thousand tonnes.



Handling of coal and coke surged 9.5 times to 665.5 thousand tonnes.



Handling of ore fell by 29.3% to 105.3 thousand tonnes, handling of sawn timber rose by 34.0% to 88.6 thousand tonnes, wood chips – by 29.8% to 191.9 thousand tonnes.



The port’s container throughput climbed by 1% to 66,073 TEU.



Passengers traffic in January-February was at the zero level.

In 2021, the port handled 21.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 29.8%, year-on-year.

Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2021, the port handled 21.5 million tonnes of cargo, down 29.8%, year-on-year.