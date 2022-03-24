2022 March 24 18:30

Maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa is set to commence. Dredge vessel the ‘Brisbane’ will work within the port’s south channel and inner harbour between 17 May and 14 June 2017 inclusive, according to the company's release.

NQBP Chief Executive Officer Steve Lewis said the dredging works are an integral part of the port’s operations.



Strict environmental controls and management measures will be implemented throughout the campaign to minimise the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.