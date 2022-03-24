2022 March 24 13:11

Britain freezes the assets of Sovcomflot and RusHydro

Britain freezes the assets of Russia's state-run shipping firm Sovcomflot and one of Russia's largest power generating companies RusHydro, in its latest round of sanctions announced on Thursday, according to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation's release. Previously, similar sanctions were announced by US regulators.

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading marine energy transportation companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production. The Group’s fleet comprises 133 vessels with a total deadweight of 11.62 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. About 77 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.