  • 2022 March 24 10:31

    MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Mar.24

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) slightly declined on Mar.23:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 724.63 (-1.47)

    VLSFO - USD/MT – 948.76 (-4.47)

    MGO - USD/MT – 1160.86 (-1.54)

    As of Mar.23, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $33 (plus $36 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $11 (plus $8 the day before), in Houston by plus $77 (plus $65 the day before). In Singapore MBP Index 100% correlated to DBP Index (minus $36 the day before), The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the undercharge level increased by 36 points on Mar.23.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Mar. 23 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $68 (plus $69 the day before), Singapore - plus $16 (plus $18 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $64 (plus $70 the day before), in Houston - plus $85 (plus $66 the day before). The most no significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 19 points on Mar.23.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in two out of four selected ports on Mar.23: in Fujairah – by plus $31 (minus $9 the day before), in Houston - by plus $37 (plus $128 the day before). This fuel grade was undervalued in Rotterdam – by minus $20 (plus $38 the day before) and in Singapore - by minus $86 (minus $96 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston(where the overcharge level fell by 91 points) and in Rotterdam (the overcharge level decreased by 58 points and this fuel grade became undercharged).

    We expect global bunker prices may rise today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 20-30 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 25-35 USD/MT, the price for MGO may add 45-55 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

