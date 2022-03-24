2022 March 24 11:08

Valenciaport presents its projects on sustainable infrastructures, railway and innovation in Italy

The head of Business Intelligence of the Port Authority of Valencia (APV), Manuel García, has participated in a panel on the future of the port system at the Let Expo-Logistic Eco Transport fair in Verona, the company announced. The event is organised by the Association for Sustainable Intermodal Logistics (ALIS).

Valenciaport has presented at the Let Expo-Logistic Eco Transport Fair in Verona (Italy), the projects in the field of sustainable infrastructures, the investment in railways and the innovative tools and initiatives that the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) is carrying out. The PAV’s Head of Business Intelligence, Manuel García, took part in a panel of experts where he explained initiatives such as the new northern container terminal or the commitment to the train in the ports of Valencia and Sagunto.

The PAV representative also detailed the actions being developed by Valenciaport in its commitment to the fight against climate change and decarbonisation. In addition, the head of Business Intelligence highlighted the value of the ValenciaportPCS platform, a competitive tool that enables the secure exchange of information between the public and private agents that make up the port community and through which around 300,000 transactions are carried out daily.

Manuel García took part in the panel of experts on port infrastructures, which was attended by Anders Ahlvik, managing director Porto di Hanko; Constantino Baldissara, director of Logistics and Operations of Grimaldi Group; Ennio Cascetta, President of the Italian Transport Technology Cluster; Giovanna Franceschini, Commercial Development Routescanner Port of Rotterdam; Rodolfo Giampieri, President of Assoporti; Pino Musolino, President AdsP Tirreno Centro and Amaia Sarasola, Commercial Marketing Director of the Port of Bilbao.

The Let Expo-Logistic Eco Transport fair, organised by Alis in collaboration with Veronafiere, was held for four days in Verona. It was attended by more than 200 national and international exhibitors in a surface area of more than 40,000 square metres. It is the largest exhibition in Italy dedicated to sustainable transport and logistics.