2022 March 24 09:17

Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels accompanied by a charity donation

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremony for WAN HAI 293 accompanied by charity donation on 23. Mar. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a physical ceremony was replaced by an online one, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI 293 is the 10th vessel in a series of 2,038 teu containerships built by China Shipbuilding Trading Co., LTD., and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Co., LTD. Ms. Rachel Lai, Shipping Department Manager of Far Eastern Polytex (Vietnam) Ltd., named the vessel during the ceremony.

The 2,038 teu series is designed with LOA 175m, deadweight capacity of 23,802 mt on 10.5 m draft and a maximum cruising speed of 20.66 nautical miles. The design of 2,038 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspect into account. Moreover, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations by international well-known classification societies.

WAN HAI 293 will be delivered on March 31st at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard. After delivery, she will join Wan Hai Lines’ Japan- China- Vietnam Service to provide efficient delivery service among the corridor.

In addition to naming the newbuilding, Wan Hai Lines also made charity donation to Wenshan New Start Children Care Association, local welfare organization focusing on care for disabled children. The charity donation represents part of Wan Hai Lines motto, “WE CARRY, WE CARE.”