2022 March 22 11:15

ABB Turbocharging launches digital suite to help ships cut fuel consumption by up to 20 percent

ABB Turbocharging has launched Tekomar XPERT marine, a comprehensive digital solution that offers shipowners simplified management of propulsion efficiency and emissions reporting, according to ABB's release. By enabling potential combined emission savings of up to 20 percent, this product suite can make a significant contribution to the decarbonization of the shipping industry, which is under regulatory pressure to halve its carbon footprint by 2050.

Tekomar XPERT marine comprises three modules covering the engine, hull and propeller, and emissions. Combined, these modules provide actionable insights into ship performance, based on which shipping companies can make better operating decisions, which lead to notable fuel savings. This, in turn, enables vessels to achieve improved carbon intensity index (CII) ratings. Charter party conformity on emissions reporting is also eased.

Tekomar XPERT’s engine module is already an established solution favored by many shipping companies and currently optimizes the performance of more than 8,000 engines in operation. The hull and propeller and the emissions modules have now been launched to further extend the solution’s capabilities.

The emissions module enables the CII rating and CO2 emissions to be accurately forecasted, allowing for pre-validated emissions reporting in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) and the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting & Verification (MRV) requirements. The module has an easy to use, automated reporting function based on electronic logbook data. The actual CII ranking and its simulation is based on the key operating parameters of the vessel, as well as historic data.

The hull and propeller module provides insights into the vessel’s performance in real time. For example, it enables an accurate assessment of de-fouling requirements, which can have a significant positive impact on vessel’s performance – fouling can lead to an overconsumption of fuel of up to 20 percent. With this level of insights, effective planning of improvement actions is greatly simplified.

Results of analyses from all the three modules are immediately available to shipowners and operators, and the solution can be integrated to work with existing data collection systems without the need for installing additional hardware. The expanded digital analytics offering promotes benchmarking, historic tracking and forecasting. Furthermore, the system offers advisory support on all levels, from the engine to the ship’s hull and propeller, as well as its emissions and CII ranking.

Customers can gain 24/7 access via a portal where they can view and benchmark their entire fleets. Operational data can be shared with ABB via C-2-C connectivity, following which ABB will assess, analyze and provide expert operational insights. Tekomar XPERT marine functions across all engines regardless of make, type and age.



