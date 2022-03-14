2022 March 14 18:20

Bunker prices in seaports hit fresh all-time high

Russian ports offer bunker fuel at prices lower than those in Rotterdam or Singapore



The global bunker market has seen a considerable growth of prices between February 17 and March 14, 2022. Meanwhile, a substantial difference has developed between bunker prices in Russian ports and in global hubs neighboring the country: a trend towards offering Russian bunker at more attractive prices is recovering.



According to IAA PortNews, average MGO indications at the port of Saint-Petersburg as of 11 March 2022 were 1,250 USD/MT, a 58-pct increase versus the level of 17 February 2022 (790 USD/MT). At the port of Rotterdam, it is even higher – 1,466 USD/MT.



At the Far East ports, VLSFO (sulphur content of 0.5%) has increased by 34% from mid-February 2022 to 820 USD/MT. At the Far East ports of Russia, its price is 210 USD/MT less than in Singapore.



