2022 March 14 18:09

Bureau Veritas grants first type approval for wireless remote helm control systems to Sea Machines​​​​

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous command and advanced perception systems, announced today that Bureau Veritas (BV), a leading Classification Society, has granted Type Approval to the company’s commercial wireless remote-control helm system. Type Approval from Bureau Veritas means that the wireless control technology embedded in both Sea Machines’ SM200 and SM300 systems has undergone rigorous third-party testing and certification to meet the stringent demands of Classification and Flag State requirements for critical equipment on board marine vessels, according to the company's release.

Sea Machines’ wireless remote-control helm technology offers flexible control for mariners, eliminating the need for the vessel operator to be bound to a fixed control station. This system enables line-of-sight wireless helm and propulsion control with up to 1,000-meter range, as well as remote control of auxiliaries and payload equipment via a wearable belt-pack device, freeing mariners from the wheelhouse to conduct operations from any location that offers the greatest advantage, visibility, and safety.



Sea Machines’ wireless helm control is available in the SM200 and SM300 products is currently in use on U.S.-flag tugboats in ATB sets, coastal construction tugs, search-and-rescue (SAR) vessels, explosive ordinance removal craft, and survey vessels. Other applications include oil-spill response vessels, yachts and tenders, offshore support vessels, seine skiffs, daughter craft and more.

About Sea Machines

Headquartered in the tech hub of Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is the leader in pioneering autonomous command and control and advanced perception systems for the marine and maritime industries. Founded in 2015, the company builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which increases the safety, efficiency and performance of ships, workboats and commercial passenger vessels.