2022 March 14 17:25

Port of Helsinki issues an update on the COVID 19 impact

Cargo traffic operations are continuing strong, even though the covid 19 has had a strong impact on the passenger traffic, according to the Port of Helsinki's release.



Internal border control, which was reinstated for traffic between Finland and all Schengen countries at the end of December, ended on 31 January. In contrast, restrictions on external border traffic will continue at least until 10 April 2022.

Those arriving in Finland from outside the EU and the Schengen area are required to present a certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of recovery from COVID-19 less than six months prior to entry. In addition, they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test certificate issued less than 48 hours prior to entry. This requirement applies to those born in 2006 or earlier.

The Border Guard will not require the above-mentioned certificates as a prerequisite for entry from the following groups of persons arriving in Finland from third countries: Finnish citizens, foreign nationals residing permanently in Finland, or persons who have an essential reason for entry, such as compelling family matters or another compelling personal reason.

However, all passengers arriving in Finland are required to comply with the decisions made by the Regional State Administrative Agencies on compulsory health examinations and to present the required certificates as laid down in the Communicable Diseases Act.



The City of Helsinki's Social Services and Healthcare is responsible for the health advice points and coronavirus test points at Port of Helsinki.

The terminals of West Harbour, Katajanokka and Vuosaari have coronavirus test points, also for car passengers, arranged by Helsinki Social Services and Healthcare. The terminals also offer enhanced coronavirus advice. Testing and advice is available to all passengers arriving to Helsinki by sea.