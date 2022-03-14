2022 March 14 16:15

Maersk opens integrated cold chain facility in Houston

A Maersk Company continues to integrate end-to-end cold chains with the announcement of a new cold storage facility in Houston designed to serve imports and exports, according to the company's release.



End-to-end supply chain solutions are created by Maersk’s Ocean services calling the Port of Houston that can be integrated with Maersk Customs Services, USA Inc. customs clearance expertise and Performance Team – A Maersk Company’s 60+ warehouses and Transportation services - designed to serve storage, fulfillment, distribution and inland transportation needs.

Transpacific, Transatlantic, South America, Central America, Africa and Middle East markets are all served by Maersk, Sealand and Hamburg Sud ocean carrier services and Maersk companies serving the Port of Houston. Commodities include fish, poultry, beef, pork, fruits and vegetables.

The Houston facility will open in August 2022 and be operated by Performance Team - A Maersk Company. The facility used customer input to design a 90’ loading dock that is temperature-controlled and protected from the elements - important functionality for handling frozen and fresh commodities. Having such a deep facility dock enables Performance Team to stage a much greater number of loads in preparation for domestic or international distribution. The company also worked closely with the USDA on the design to ease the demands placed on USDA inspectors who are facing increased cargo volumes.



About Performance Team – A Maersk Company

Performance Team – A Maersk Company currently operates over 60 distribution and fulfillment center locations in North America and Transportation Services which is complemented by Maersk’s expanded ecommerce logistics capabilities in the U.S. and the intended acquisition of Pilot Freight Services which is under regulatory review prior to closing in Q2 2022 which will add 87 more locations serving first, middle and last mile logistics across the U.S.