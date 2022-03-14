2022 March 14 15:37

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y

Handling of oil products rose by 15%

In January-February 2022, port Kavkaz handled 3.367 million tonnes of cargo (-22%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 25%, year-on-year, to 1.451 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz fell by 13% to 345,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 23% to 1.534 million tonnes while imports rose by 8% to 9,*00 tonnes,.

In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 15% to 1.115 million tonnes, handling of coal – 2.2 times to 450,000 tonnes while handling of grain dropped by 42% to 1.651 million tonnes, sulphur – by 68% to 60,000 tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz rose by 38% to 26,600 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 25%, year-on-year, to 484 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.