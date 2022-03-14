  • Home
  • 2022 March 14 14:54

    Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M’2022 fell by 12.6% YoY

    LSFO 380 sales fell by 16%

    In January-February 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore fell by 12.6%, year-on-year, to 7.53 million tonnes.

    According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 16% to 3.7 million tonnes, MFO 380 fell by 10% to 1.83 million tonnes, LSFO 100 rose by 1.5% to 920,100 tonnes, LSMGO remained fell by 12% to 616,600 tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 1.9 times to 186,800 tonnes, MGO fell 3.1 times to 24,300 tonnes.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 49.83 million tonnes.

