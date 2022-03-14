2022 March 14 14:33

Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2022 fell by 1.3% YoY

In January-February 2022, the Port of Singapore handled 97.2 million tonnes of cargo, down 1.3%, year-on-year, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures show. Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 3.21 million tonnes (-28.8%), oil cargo – 32.1 million tonnes (+2.3%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 1% to 6 million TEUs.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.