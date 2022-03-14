2022 March 14 13:06

Rīgas Brīvostas Flote to make significant investments in modernization of technical resources

The company approved an operating strategy for the next five years

At the end of last year, SIA “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” approved an operating strategy for the next five years, says Freeport of Riga Authority. The strategy stipulates modernizing and supplementing the range of services provided by the “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE”, further increasing the quality of its technical operation. The company plans to make significant investments in the modernization of technical resources, which includes both the technical base enlargement for operational purposes and the modernization of the fleet.

“Improvement of the “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” technical resources is matching our plans to provide port technical services to any Latvian port that needs such support. Our experience and the quality of navigation and hydrographic services have been already appreciated by several Latvian ports with which we have established good cooperation. We believe that with our current resources it is possible to efficiently provide services centrally - in this way, ports can develop in the directions where they can facilitate the attraction of cargo and clients by entrusting technical services to professionals in their respective fields. By joining forces, we can definitely achieve much more and thus strengthen the overall competitiveness of Latvian ports,” said Kaspars Ozoliņš, Member of the SIA RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE Board.

“RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” explores the possibility to provide technical services, related to hydrography, maintenance of technical means of navigation, winter navigation, ship rental, emergency response services, in other ports in accordance with the thresholds permitted by laws and regulations.

Modernization plans of “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” will be based on the acquisition and implementation of the latest solutions, innovations and technologies, thus highlighting the sustainable and environmentally friendly development of the company. “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” plans to become the highest quality provider of port technical services; being dedicated to the “Green course”, it aims at reducing the impact of its operations on the environment - for example, by acquisition of another universal hydrographic vessel that can be used for hydrography, navigation and ice breaking purposes. Such an investment is both ecologically and economically justified. In the coming years, “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” plans transition to the alternative energy solutions in the provision of services. In addition, the company is committed to introduce innovative technologies and solutions in provision of other services, such as hydrography.

Within the framework of the development of the SIA “RĪGAS FRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” operating strategy for 2022-2026, it has been concluded that due to the company's positive performance indicators and available technical resources it can afford both modernizing the existing fleet and expanding the company' s field of activity. In addition, the above company's development trend is not only financially justified, but is also harmonized with the relevant regulations and the common transport development policy of Latvia.

During the development of the planning document, both the assessment of the goals achieved in the previous period and the national unified transport development guidelines for 2021–2027 were reviewed. In the process of the strategy developing, the opinions of Latvian port authorities, the line ministry and industry experts were analyzed.

SIA “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” is a capital company established in 2010 and owned by the Freeport of Riga Authority. The company employs more than 100 people, all of whom are professionals in their field. SIA “RĪGAS BRĪVOSTAS FLOTE” possesses icebreakers, tugs, hydrographic vessels, pilot vessels, technical vessels, boats, as well as land transport and special equipment.