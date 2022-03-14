2022 March 14 11:54

Oboronlogistics note significant increase in number of applications for cargo transportation by sea

In the face of anti-Russian sanctions the marine fleet of Oboronlogistics LLC continues actively to perform cargo delivery tasks, according to the company's press release.



Despite the difficult geopolitical situation the specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC note a significant increase in the number of applications for cargo transportation by sea. This opens up new prospects for the company's activities in the direction of countries friendly to Russia, such as Syria, Iran, Turkey, India and China. The company also plans to actively engage its fleet on the Northern Sea Route.



In addition, the priority direction of the company's work remains the operation of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line connecting the Kaliningrad Region with the main territory of Russia. Currently, three railway ferries are operating on the line: Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshal Rokossovsky.



“Our company closely monitors the development of the situation, follows the recommendations of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, distributes the growing cargo traffic to the company's vessels in order to maximize the efficient and safe use of the transportation capabilities of its fleet in the interests of state and commercial customers of the Russian Federation,” says the company’s statement.