2022 March 14 10:30

MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Mar.14

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated downward changes on Mar.11:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 723.86 (-6.40)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 966.23 (-29.50)

MGO - USD/MT – 1117.25 (-68.67)

As of Mar.11, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $51 (plus $50 the day before), in Singapore – by plus $41 (plus $37 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $14 (minus $11 the day before), in Houston by plus $95 (plus $97 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah - the undercharge level increased by $25 on Mar.11 and this fuel grade became overcharged.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on Mar. 11 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $140 (plus $155 the day before), Singapore - plus $122 (plus $141 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $146 (plus $133 the day before), in Houston - plus $104 (plus $114 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level decreased by $19 on Mar.11.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on Mar.11: in Rotterdam - plus $ 67 (plus $74 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 33 (plus $83 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $148 (minus $6 the day before), in Houston - by plus $185 (plus $311 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah (the increase of the undercharge level by $156) and Houston (the overcharge level decreased by $126).

We expect global bunker prices may increase today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 10-15 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 10-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase 10-15 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com