2022 March 14 11:03

ABL introduces emiTr – emission tracking software for ports and harbours

International energy and marine consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL) has developed a digital solution that allows the seaport industry to easily track their emission profiles, calculate the cost of their carbon footprint, and to identify a roadmap ahead for sustainable development, according to the company's release.

The solution – called emiTr – based on the “Port Emissions Toolkit”, has been designed in collaboration with Shoreham Port – a UK Trust Port, to enable ports to understand the complex nature of their emissions’ profile, so they can take decisive action in line with national and international reduction targets.



Data is uploaded into emiTr, where the amount of pollutants and greenhouse gases emitted through the port’s operations are calculated. The system also retrieves the live market price of carbon determined by UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes and uses it to assign a monetary value to the CO2e emissions.

The portal identifies and calculates three different scopes of emitters:

Scope 1 – direct emissions under the port’s control such as port owned vessels, vehicles, and heating infrastructure

Scope 2 – indirect emissions such as electricity purchased for use within the port boundary

Scope 3 – indirect emissions, which are not under the direct control of the port, such as tenants’ cargo handling equipment and ships



