2022 March 8 12:14

MEYER start-up ALFRED Maritime digitalizes shipbuilding and ship operation

The MEYER Group has already founded the start-up ALFRED Maritime in 2019 as a think tank for the digitalization topics of the MEYER Group, according to the company's release. Now the young company is embarking on a growth course. ALFRED Maritime's mission is to ensure that ships are not only built as energy-efficiently as possible, but also operated as sustainable as possible.



Based in Hamburg, ALFRED Maritime operates as an agile team within MEYER Group with its three shipyards in Germany and Finland. MEYER Group's goal is to develop shipbuilding and ship operations with innovative solutions towards climate neutrality.

An important building block here is the benefits of digitalization: thanks to ALFRED Maritime, data can be made usable for the reduction of energy consumption as well as decarbonization of ship operations and even improve the customer experience of passengers. In this mission, ALFRED Maritime works as a team of "Data Butlers" to support shipyards and ship owners.



