2022 March 4 17:55

New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries

Russian President emphasized that Russia has no intentions to harm relations with neighboring countries

Operation of new ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across the neighboring countries, Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad Region Governor said at the ceremony of raising the state flag on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky, according to the meeting video.



“Operation of the new ferry will help eliminate the risk of no alternative transit routes for transportation of socially significant and special cargoes along the transit routes across the Baltic countries”, said the Governor.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his turn that Russia has no intentions to harm relations with neighboring countries.



Flag-raising ceremony for the LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky, built at Turkish shipyard Kuzey Star for FSUE Rosmorport, has been held today, 4 March 2022, in the port of Ust-Luga. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the ceremony via video conference.