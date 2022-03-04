  • Home
  • News
  • New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 4 17:55

    New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries

    Russian President emphasized that Russia has no intentions to harm relations with neighboring countries

    Operation of new ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across the neighboring countries, Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad Region Governor said at the ceremony of raising the state flag on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky, according to the meeting video.

    “Operation of the new ferry will help eliminate the risk of no alternative transit routes for transportation of socially significant and special cargoes along the transit routes across the Baltic countries”, said the Governor.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his turn that Russia has no intentions to harm relations with neighboring countries.

    Flag-raising ceremony for the LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky, built at Turkish shipyard Kuzey Star for FSUE Rosmorport, has been held today, 4 March 2022, in the port of Ust-Luga. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the ceremony via video conference.

Другие новости по темам: Baltiysk, Ust-Luga, transit, ferries  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 4

18:46 Eureka’s first of three newbuilds has been launched
18:16 NAPA and ClassNK launch new data link to support 3D ship design approval process
17:55 New ferries on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will eliminate risks of cargo transit across neighboring countries
17:36 SAFEEN Group reinforces harbour fleet with addition of ‘SEMAIH’ harbour tug
17:20 RINA and 5M Renewables sign MOU to develop the Floating Green Hydrogen Vessel Project
17:01 Kazakhstan to redirect cargoes located in Russia to Latvian ports
16:44 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 0.19% in February after 18 consecutive months of growth
16:42 Prysmian to deliver the first interconnector between UK and Germany
16:18 North Star wins £100 million emergency vessel support work in UKCS
15:56 Kongsberg Maritime to provide propulsion system for new zero-emissions Scandlines ferry
15:49 Flag-raising ceremony held on Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky
15:02 Concept design for ammonia-fuel ready LNG-fueled vessel completed
14:23 TES accelerates Germany green energy hub development
14:18 Vostochny Port commences implementation of its investment project on development of Phase 3 waterfront
14:12 New LNG carrier for Edison delivered
13:32 Acotec launches Humidur® WF22, a special one-layer protection coating for wind farm industry
13:15 Equinor and bp sign agreement to transform South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into central hub for offshore wind industry
12:59 KN suspends acceptance of Novatek's cargoes at Lithuania’s LNG terminal
12:41 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry
12:13 ICTSI 2021 net income up 321% to US$428.57mln
11:59 PortNews Media Group compiled rating of bunker suppliers operating in port of Saint-Petersburg in 2021
11:32 Southern German exports back to pre-crisis level
11:23 Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022
10:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2022 fell by 10% YoY
10:36 Maersk temporarily stops acceptance of all new bookings to/from St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk
10:14 MABUX: Global bunker market does not have any firm trend amid high volatility on March 04.
09:45 Crude oil futures continue rising
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of March 3

2022 March 3

19:26 IEA prepares 10-point plan to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas
18:58 Grimaldi Group takes delivery of Eco Malta
18:02 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports fell by 1.6% in 2M’2022
17:38 Rosterminalugol’s investments in environmental activities total RUB 3 billion in 2018-2025
17:14 Kuehne+Nagel posts results for 2021
16:57 IAPH Environmental Ship Index to include new module of ships at berth
16:24 Bahri receives ISO 22301:2019 certification for exceptional standards of business continuity
15:53 ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ International Arctic Forum 2022 releases business programme
15:12 ABS launches GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting Service
14:50 Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky
14:24 MAN invests up to 500 million euro in hydrogen production
14:01 RFC started professional training program for fleet workers
13:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 09, 2022
13:23 ICS urges governments to act after UN report highlights countries denying seafarers urgent medical care
12:37 Baltic Workboats to build fully electric passenger and bicycle ferry
12:15 Concordia Maritime sells P-MAX tanker Stena President
11:49 GTT, Alwena Shipping and CHI Zhoushan receive AiP from Bureau Veritas for a new retrofit concept
11:48 Tallink Grupp reports passenger transportation growth of over 217% in February 2022
11:24 MOL holds naming/launching ceremonies for Japan's 1st LNG-fueled ferry Sunflower Kurenai
11:14 Global Ports’ profit in 2021 grew 2.9 times
10:51 LUKOIL reports 2021 profit of RUB 773.4 billion
10:33 Concept of protective breakwater for container terminal in Świnoujście is ready
10:10 MABUX World Bunker Index demonstrated upward changes on Mar.01
09:29 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over disruption of supplies
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of March 2

2022 March 2

18:14 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge in own container traffic
17:48 Throughput of Azov port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% YoY
17:24 PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research sign a research collaboration agreement
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 10th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:45 Frontline says may suspend transportation of crude oil from Russia
16:35 Maersk notifies clients in Russia on potential resumption of bookings on a full scale
16:14 The world’s largest hydraulic crane heads to the port of Immingham in a £3 million investment by Associated British Ports