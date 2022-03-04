2022 March 4 18:16

NAPA and ClassNK launch new data link to support 3D ship design approval process

NAPA, the leading provider of maritime software, services, and data analysis, and classification society ClassNK, have strengthened their partnership to support the use of 3D models in the ship design approval process, according to the company's release. By streamlining data sharing between design and class approval software, this move brings 3D model-based approval one step closer to reality. It saves time and allows designers, engineers, and class societies to collaborate more effectively on vessel designs by using a consistent 3D model throughout.

The partnership will enhance data sharing between NAPA’s 3D Computer-aided design (CAD) software NAPA Designer and ClassNK’s design support software PrimeShip-HULL. The two systems will now be directly linked through NAPA’s Application Programming Interface (API) rather than relying on intermediate files.

This streamlined system will reduce the person-hours required for data linkage by more than 30% compared to the current method while also improving the accuracy of linkage and limiting the risk of errors.



This latest upgrade will also enable closer collaboration between designers and class societies. It allows users of the PrimeShip-HULL system to carry out direct strength and prescriptive calculations on NAPA Designer seamlessly. Moreover, any amendment to dimensions following these calculations will be directly reflected in NAPA Designer’s 3D models. The new function is currently available for bulk carriers and oil tankers, applying the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers (CSR BC & OT) requirements. The scope will be expanded to more ship types and structures in the future.



About NAPA

In its over 30 years of operation, NAPA has become a global leader in developing and scaling software, services and data analysis for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable maritime industry.

NAPA operates globally, with 190 employees in ten countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. To date, NAPA has 420 user organizations for its design solutions, nearly 3,000 installations onboard vessels and a growing number of subscribers for its cloud-based fleet services.

About ClassNK

Founded in 1899, ClassNK is a ship classification society dedicated to safer and cleaner seas. ClassNK provides diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, statutory certifications on behalf of more than 110 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other international standards.