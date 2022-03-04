2022 March 4 18:46

Eureka’s first of three newbuilds has been launched

Eureka’s first of three newbuilds has been launched, according to the company's release.

“We are very proud and excited to have MV Aalborg White and her two sister vessels joining the Eureka fleet this year. The vessels represent state-of-the-art solutions both in terms of ship design and navigational qualities,” announced Eureka’s CEO, Kai Grøtterud

“We believe the efficiency of these vessels will assist our clients Aalborg Portland AS to grow their business”.

The vessels will be very energy efficient, with low fuel consumption and reduced emissions. The ships have improved design, leading to reduced resistance through water, large diameter propeller mounted in a nozzle, giving better thrust in heavy weather conditions.

The lighting onboard is LED lighting, reducing electrical energy consumption. The mechanical screw conveyor- and blow-tank system for cargo handling assists with low-energy consumption for efficient discharging operation. The vessels are fitted with UV-type Ballast Water Treatment Systems from Optimarin.

The vessels qualified for the Green Shipping Guarantee Programme financing from the European Investment Bank and ABN Amro.