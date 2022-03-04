2022 March 4 17:01

Kazakhstan to redirect cargoes located in Russia to Latvian ports

Image source:

KR Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development

Kazakhstan will redirect cargoes located in Russia to the Latvian ports of Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja which has been agreed with the orts of Latvia, says press center of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On 3 Mach 2022, Berik Kamaliyev, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, and Uldis Reimanis, Deputy Secretary of State at the Transport Ministry of Latvia, held a online meeting also involving "NC" KTZ" JSC, large Kazakh forwarding companies and general directors of Latvia’s three largest ports (Liepaja, Riga, and Ventspils).

The Kazakh minister spoke about the situation regarding Russia and Ukraine and difficulties with transportation of Kazakh goods from the ports of the Russian Federation (Saint-Petersburg, Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga and Taman) due to rejection of transit ports such as Antwerp, Hamburg, Pyrenees, Rotterdam, and Muuga to accept Kazakh cargo.

The Latvian side is ready to provide its facilities for handling of Kazakh cargo.