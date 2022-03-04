2022 March 4 17:36

SAFEEN Group reinforces harbour fleet with addition of ‘SEMAIH’ harbour tug

SAFEEN Group, the marine arm of AD Ports Group, has announced the acquisition of SEMAIH, a RAmparts 2200 – Sanmar ‘SIRAPINAR’ Series ASD Harbour Tug, to expand and bolster its towage service capabilities, according to the company's release.

Powered by a Caterpillar 3512C / Tier II “C” Rating engine achieving a bollard pull of 50 tons ahead and 45 tons astern, the new vessel is the latest addition to SAFEEN Group’s 20-strong tugboat fleet.

The acquisition is an integral part of the organisation’s ongoing efforts to expand its capabilities and exemplifies AD Ports Group’s commitment to enhance its unique maritime logistical offering with the latest vessel design and service solutions on offer within the industry.

The newest addition to SAFEEN Group’s service fleet will join similar tugs built and delivered by Sanmar Shipyards in previous years. This comprises three RAscal 1800 Class 32 tons bollard pull ASD Tugs, which were produced back in 2016, 2017, and 2018, namely AL SHAHEED, AL HILI 1, and JIMI 1.

Facilitated as part of an agreement signed with Sanmar Shipyards at the recent Seatrade Maritime Middle East event in Dubai, the new tug, while currently under construction at one of the tugboat manufacturer’s purpose-built, state-of-the-art shipyards in Turkey, will be delivered to AD Ports Group in Q1 2022 via a Sanmar delivery crew.