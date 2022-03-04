2022 March 4 15:49

Flag-raising ceremony held on Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky

Photo by IAA PortNews ferry is to be deployed on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line

Flag-raising ceremony for the LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky, built at Turkish shipyard Kuzey Star for FSUE Rosmorport, has been held today, 4 March 2022, in the port of Ust-Luga, IAA PortNews corresponded reports from the ceremony.

The ceremony of raising the flag of the Russian Federation on Ro-Ro ferry Marshal Rokossovsky featured Russian President Vladimir Putin who participated via video conference.

“Today, this modern ship will leave for the Kaliningrad Region and carry consumer goods for its citizens, goods for construction and other sectors of the region’s economy. Cargo traffic on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line will grow over a half, to 2 million tonnes per day. In fact, the new ferry will be able to sail in challenging weather conditions, without icebreaker support in winter”, emphasized the president.

Vladimir Putin thanked all those involved in that project, “so important for us, for our country”.

According to Aleksandr Vangonen, Captain of the ferry, the ship will leave for Baltiysk this evening with the transition to take 36 hours.

According to earlier statements, the Marshal Rokossovsky came to the port of Ust-Luga for the first time in early February 2022. The ferry came to the Leningrad Region from the Kaliningrad Region.



The ferry is to be used on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line. Besides, recovery of the Baltiysk - Sassnitz line is under consideration.



The Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky, was delivered to the customer and operator, FSUE Rosmorport, in autumn 2021. The second ship in the series, named General Chernyakhovsky, is to be put into operation in the 3rd quarter of 2022.



The CNF19M project, developed by the Marine Engineering Bureau, complies with all modern standards for ensuring environmental safety. Engines run on liquefied natural gas or low sulfur diesel fuel. The ARC4 class LNG-powered ferry was ordered by FSUE Rosmorport to operate year-round on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk ferry route unescorted by icebreakers. The new ships are to replace the obsolete ferries of Project CNF05, Baltiysk and Ambal, currently operating on the line.



The ship is intended for transportation of Russian standard trains (track gauge of 1,524 mm), and other ro-ro cargoes, including dangerous cargoes, up to 30 refrigerator containers.



The Marshal Rokossovsky (Hull No 191) is the lead ship in a series of two ferries of CNF19M design. It was laid down on 17 October 2018 and launched on 21 August 2020. The second ferry named General Chernyakhovsky (hull No 192) was laid down on 23 April 2019. Construction of both ships implies cooperation of Nevsky Shipyard and Kuzey Star Shipyard.

The 200-meter railroad ferry «General Chernyakhovsky» has an ice class of Arc4. Two dual-fuel main engines with a capacity of 6000 kW each use liquefied natural gas or low-sulfur diesel fuel as fuel. Using of environmentally clean fuel will reduce carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere by 20-30 %, nitrogen oxides – by over 90 %, sulfur oxides and carbon black – by 100 % compared to similar vessels running on traditional heavy fuel.

The design of the vessel was developed by the Marine Engineering Bureau - Design - SPb LLC. The research to develop a concept of a cargo ferry for Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line was commenced by MIB-SPb in 2014.



New ferries of project CNF19M are to replace the obsolete ferries of Project CNF05, Baltiysk and Ambal, currently operating on the line.



