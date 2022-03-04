2022 March 4 14:18

Vostochny Port commences implementation of its investment project on development of Phase 3 waterfront

Image source: Vostochny Port

Vostochny Port JSC (Primorsky Territory) informs about stable operation of its all production facilities. As the company told IAA PortNews, it is going to implement the project on reconstruction of its Phase 3 waterfront and building up its capacity in view of the forecasts on stable growth of the demand for Russian coal.

According to the company, experts forecast the global coal market to remain quite stable in 2025-2030 with a slight growth that is to have a positive impact on the development of Russia’s coal industry. The Vanino – Sovetskaya Gavan transport hub and the ports of the Primorsky Territory (Far East of the Russian Federation) are currently showing a growth of coal shipments amid implementation of the BAM and Transsib modernization programme. Russian Railways are implementing activities on enhancement of its network capacity with the expansion of the Eastern Operating Domain. Modern port infrastructure is being developed under the project in the Far East Federal District. Parallel to Russian Railways’ efforts, Vostochny Port is expanding its own port facilities in pursuance of the presidential order.

“Today, Vostochny Port JSC is one of the most technologically advanced companies in the industry which consistently builds up its capacity, - says Peotr Yamov, Chairman of Vostochny Port BoD. – In the beginning of this year, Glavgosexpertiza of Russia approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on reconstruction of our terminal. With the project implementation, the company’s throughput capacity is expected to reach about 70 million tonnes.”

Today, Vostochny Port is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2021, it handled 26.57 million tonnes of cargo.

Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments.

Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management. The terminal's package of the best available technologies ensuring minimization of environmental footprint is unique in Russia and worldwide. It features closed car dumpers, covered conveyor lines and stations for unloading and transfer of coal equipped with aspiration systems, shiploaders fitted with local water sprinkling systems operating round the year and ensuring environmentally safe loading of coal into ships’ holds. Environment protection is also ensured by water and snow cannons used at the coal piles as well as the system of dust and wind protection facilities of up to 23 metes high and about 3 kilometers long. As of today, they are the largest protection facilities in the Far East, says the company.