2022 March 4 13:32

Acotec launches Humidur® WF22, a special one-layer protection coating for wind farm industry

Acotec, the Belgian anti-corrosion coating company, launches Humidur® WF22, a special one-layer protection coating for wind farm industry.



With exceptional exposure to humid, salty environments and intensive UV-radiation, offshore wind turbines face particularly aggressive conditions on a daily basis. Wind turbines are also subject to stress around the tidal or splash zone, both from mechanical impacts – service boat collisions and waves – and seawater corrosion. As a result, proper protection of wind turbine foundations and transition pieces is imperative, particularly as repairs can be costly.



Acotec has developed Humidur® WF22 coatings specifically for the needs and challenges of the wind turbine industry. Based on Acotec’s proven and sustainable all-weather offshore coating technology, Humidur® WF22 delivers durable protection against aggressive humidity and seawater exposure. It shields the steel from UV radiation and light reflections from the weather and sea.

Humidur® WF22 also protects the transition piece (TP) that is subject to splashes on the high tidal zone, where the structure endures mechanical impacts and waves.

Humidur WF22 is based on Humidur®, a coating that is regularly used in submerged, splash zone and tidal areas and in atmospheric zones. Humidur® has been proven to function on the complete structure over several decades and offers over 35 years of protection in highly corrosive environments.



Due to its durability and the fact that the coatings are maintenance-free, Humidur® WF22 is a particularly cost-effective solution. It’s a one-coat system and thus reduces application time, labour costs and the level of waste. Humidur® WF22 minimizes the Levelized Production Cost (LPC) and increases the economic lifetime of your wind farm projects.



With a large range of application options, Humidur® WF22 is a user-friendly coating, as a single layer of coating is all that is required, with no need for a primer. Furthermore, Humidur® WF22 has been proven to cure under water, even at freezing temperatures, meaning the structure may be submerged immediately after application.



Humidur® WF22 is a sustainable, modern-day product and perfectly safe for the environment, as it is made with 100 % solids. This means it contains no solvents, no heavy metals, no coal tar, no isocyanates, no VOCs and no TBTs. Leaving no detrimental effect on the sediment, fauna and flora in and out of the water, Humidur® WF22 cures under water without leaching.



Humidur® by Acotec

Humidur® is a sustainable and environmentally friendly anti-corrosion coating and is used in various industries and markets, from marine industry & offshore, energy market and oil to gas market and petrochemical industry. Acotec is a company that offers worldwide customer-oriented solutions in order to handle any type of corrosion. The head office is based in Aalst, Belgium and has a worldwide distribution network.