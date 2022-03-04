2022 March 4 14:12

New LNG carrier for Edison delivered

On March 3, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Elisa Aquila commercially managed by France LNG Shipping and under a long-term charter contract with Edison SPA, a Milan-based energy company, was delivered.

Elisa Aquila will be the second vessel to be chartered to the EDF group on a long-term basis (up to 20 years including extension options) and will be engaged in LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean, a French ship management company.

Elisa Aquila is propelled by WinGD-manufactured, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines and feature an Air Liquide–manufactured Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system that can tap surplus boil-off gas. Manufactured by GTT, the 174,000-cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank will be made of advanced insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG principles into the company’s management strategy and promote activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through the company’s business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will build up stable freight rate businesses such as long-term contracts and encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that includes the transportation of LNG, which is expected to be a low-carbon bridging fuel prior to the transition to future zero-emission fuels.



Two stroke large bore slow-speed diesel engines able to operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored as liquid at cryogenic temperatures.