PortNews Media Group compiled rating of bunker suppliers operating in port of Saint-Petersburg in 2021

Bunker sales at the port in 2021 rose by 3.2% YoY

The latest edition of PortNews Magazine offers its traditional review of Russia’s bunker market for 2021. The review prepared by IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department is based on IAA PortNews’ own data provided weekly by Russian bunker suppliers.

In 2021, bunker sales in the port of Saint-Petersburg rose by 3.2%, year-on-year, to 1.02 million tonnes including almost 195,000 tonnes of light fuel.

The leaders were Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, RN-Bunker, Baltic Fuel Company and LUKOIL - Marine Bunker.

