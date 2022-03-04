2022 March 4 11:23

Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022

Image source: Admiralteiskie Verfi

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard is completing outfitting of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole (Severny Polyus) and plans signing of acceptance/delivery certificate with the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) on July 20, according to a letter addressed by a representative of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) to RF Government’s Department of Education and Science. IAA PortNews has a copy of this letter.

“Sea trials of the platform will last until May 2022, inspection of the mechanisms - until July 2022. The signing of acceptance/delivery certificate with Roshydromet is slated for July 20”, reads the document. According to earlier statements, the first expedition is to begin in autumn 2022.

The first research voyage of the Severny Polyus can be held simultaneously with the ice tests.

Press center of Admiralteiskie Verfi confirm the plans to deliver the platform in July 2022. The shipyard is to hold the manufacturer’s sea trials.

The one-of-a-kind North Pole (Severny Polyus) is an ice-resistant self-propelled platform capable of drifting and sailing in ice without icebreaking support at a speed of up to 10 knots. With its fuel stocks the ship endurance is up to two years. The all-season scientific-research platform with onboard equipment will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations. The platform has a helipad for Mi-38 helicopters. It can serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation for 48 people including 14 crewmembers and 34 researchers.

The shipbuilding contract between Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard and the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) was signed in April 2018. The keel-laying ceremony was held on 10 April 2019. The platform is being built in the framework of the state programme on social and economic development of the Arctic Region of the Russian Federation.

The platform specifications: LOA: 83.1 m; breadth: 22.5 m; draft: 8.6 m; displacement: over 10,000 t; power propulsion unit: 4,200 kW; speed: at least 10 knots; hull strength - Arc8; fuel endurance: about 2 years; service life: at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

