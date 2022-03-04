2022 March 4 10:36

Maersk temporarily stops acceptance of all new bookings to/from St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk

Earlier this week A.P. Moller – Maersk communicated that until further notice, all new Maersk bookings within ocean, air and intercontinental rail to/from Russia would be suspended due to direct and indirect sanctions and that exempted from this booking suspension was foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies.

As the stability of operations is critical, Maersk is now also temporarily stopping acceptance of all new bookings to/from St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk, regardless if the cargo is food, medical or humanitarian. Far East Russia is currently not impacted.

For cargo already on underway, the company is working with ports in Europe to clear backlogs and exploring options in other ports outside of Europe.

Among the options are free Change of Destination (COD) services and no cancellation fees on bookings to and from Ukraine and Russia. Maersk have also extended the interim stop of the Detention and Demurrage clock for Ukraine imports and exports and Russia exports to March 11th.