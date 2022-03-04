2022 March 4 10:37

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 2M’2022 fell by 10% YoY

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport 522 to 478

In January-February 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled over 110,000 tonnes, down 10% versus 122,100 tonnes sold in January-February 2021, according to the company statistics.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 94,400 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 15,000 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunker operations fell from 522 to 478.

In 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,500 tonnes, down 24%.