2022 March 2 17:48

Throughput of Azov port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% YoY

Coal handling surged by 79%

In January-February 2022, seaport of Azov handled 957,000 tonnes of cargo, down 23%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport dropped by 24%, year-on-year, to 942,000 tonnes.

In the reported period, imports surged 2.2 times to 77,000 tonnes, transit – 5.2 times to 16,000 tonnes while exports fell by 20% to 492,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 38% to 372,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, handling of oil products rose by 20% to 1.577 million tonnes, coal – 1.7 times to 1.151 million tonnes while grain handling fell by 7% to 6.952 million tonnes.

Grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Grain handling fell by 44% to 611,000 tonnes, coal handling surged by 79% to 189,000 tonnes, handling of oil products – 3.6 times to 71,000 tonnes.



In January-February 2022, the port of Azov registered 265 arrivals and 261 departures versus 333 arrivals and 346 departures in January-February 2021.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.