2022 March 2 16:45

Frontline says may suspend transportation of crude oil from Russia

One of the leading oil tanker companies Frontline announced that though the US and Britain have specifically excluded oil and gas from sanctions, the company does not rule out that it will not transport Russian crude oil following the imposed sanctions, MarineLink reports quoting the company's CEO interview posted on Norway's E24 business news website.



Frontline's CEO Lars Barstad said that, "on a practical level we are unlikely to transport Russian oil on our vessels the way things are developing".



The threat of sanctions makes oil transport "very complicated", said Frontline's CEO. The oil expert believes that the oil price might increase to $135.