2022 March 2 15:22

Keel-laying held for 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project IBSV02 for Marine Rescue Service

Image source: Marine Rescue Service

A 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project IBSV02 (designed by Marine Engineering Bureau - SPb) and intended for Marine Rescue Service has been laid down, IAA PortNews was informed by a source in State Customer Directorate subordinate to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the shipbuilding contract was signed in August 2021 with the Turkish company, Sefine Denizcilik Tersanecilik Turizm A.Ş, the only bidder of the open competition announced by State Customer Directorate.



Marine Rescue Service told IAA PortNews correspondent that Krylov State Research Center (Saint-Petersburg) had completed ice tests in the framework of developing documentation on the innovative ship design.



With its ice class the ship is to break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick. The ship is intended for providing technical support in challenging areas, search and rescue operations, towing of disabled vessels and floating facilities in ice conditions and in ice free waters, firefighting, participation in oil spill response activities, underwater operations (up to 60 meters deep).

The ship is to be used in the Baltic Sea and on the lanes of the Northern Sea Route.

According to earlier statements, it is the first time State Customer Directorate is to build a ship of such a class and power.