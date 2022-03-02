2022 March 2 17:24

PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research sign a research collaboration agreement

PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR’s) Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) have signed a research collaboration agreement to jointly develop a large-scale fleet management solution for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to move containers efficiently and securely in the Next Generation Port at Tuas, according to the company's release.

Tuas Port will be the largest fully automated container terminal in a single location with an annual handling capacity of 65 million TEUs1. AGVs currently play a significant role in automating yard and wharf operations for the Tuas Port, due to their versatility and maneuverability in picking up and transporting containers. These driverless electric vehicles are also greener and more sustainable compared to using diesel prime movers, reducing carbon emissions by about 50 per cent.

The fleet of AGVs is expected to increase in tandem with large-scale port operations. To meet the demands of a larger AGV fleet, PSA requires an intelligent, advanced fleet management system that is responsive and can handle the computational load. This new fleet management solution for AGV operations is also expected to achieve significant cost savings through the reduction of infrastructure and operational costs.

PSA and A*STAR’s IHPC will co-develop advanced automation and digitalisation solutions that can address these needs. IHPC will contribute its expertise in advanced high performance computing technologies and algorithms to develop accelerated solutions for large-scale fleet management of AGVs.

The research collaboration also includes the development of innovative techniques that will allow a scalable design with multiple AGVs coordinating seamlessly and at the same time, ensuring operational safety. Upon successful development, PSA will look to apply the smart solutions to future enhanced fleet management systems as operations in Tuas Port gradually scale up, while the addition of new technologies such as 5G will further enhance computation performance.

About IHPC

A*STAR's Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) was established in August 1998 to provide leadership in high performance computing as a strategic resource for scientific inquiry and industry development. It seeks to power discoveries through advanced methodologies, techniques and new tools in modelling, simulation and artificial intelligence. Its core research areas are in the realm of complex-coupled systems, mechanics and fluid dynamics, large-scale systems, digital modelling, adaptive and collaborative computing, data mining and analysis, computational electronics and electromagnetics, computational materials science and chemistry.

About PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA)

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 37.2 million TEUs of containers in 2021. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.