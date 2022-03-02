2022 March 2 10:59

Malaysia bars Russian tanker from docking amid sanctions

Malaysia refused entry of a Russian-flagged oil tanker named on a US sanctions list to a port along the Straits of Malacca, following economic sanctions that United States and its allies imposed on Russia, The Jakarta Post announced with reference to the Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

The ministry said in a statement that the vessel Linda is en route to Malaysia and was due to dock at the Kuala Linggi International Port next Saturday.

Linda is one of the vessels owned by a unit of Promsvyazbank, a Russian lender placed on the list of organizations sanctioned by the United States and its allies.

The tanker is carrying oil from Iran and is currently in the Indian Ocean, according to the report.