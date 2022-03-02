2022 March 2 10:53

Government of Canada prohibits Russian ships and fishing vessels from entering Canadian ports and internal waters

The Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, and the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray, announced that the Government of Canada intends to ban Russian-owned or registered ships and fishing vessels in Canadian ports and internal waters. The ban is expected to be in effect later this week through orders made pursuant to the Special Economic Measures Act, according to release of Canada.ca.





