  • 2022 March 2 09:50

    Kaliningrad Region authorities request more ferries for Baltiysk - Ust-Luga line

    That is to ensure further diversification of transport flows linking the region with the mainland Russia

    The Kaliningrad Region has addressed the Ministry of Transport with a request to supply additional ferries for Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line in view of the growing transit of cargo, TASS cites Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov, as telling Rossiya-24.

    “We actually have two ferries currently operating on the for Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line. They are fully loaded. In the coming days, the third new ferry (Marshall Rokossovsky) will hopefully be launched. It will leave the ports of the Leningrad Region and come here. And we additionally asked for <…> we are working with our colleagues from the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation. The Ministry has additional facilities we ask to send here. They will service the growing transit flows of both railway cargo, automobiles and passengers”, said Anton Alikhanov.

    According to him, that will ensure further diversification of transport flows linking the region with the mainland Russia.

    Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line is the only transport link between the Kaliningrad Region and the mainland Russia not depending on external factors or other counties’ policy. It is an instrument restraining the growth of other countries’ transit tariffs.

