2022 March 2 13:09
Port Said Touristic Port receives the yacht “El Leon”
Port Said Touristic Port -affiliated to Suez Canal Economic Zone-, received one of the largest and most famous yachts in the world, according to the company's release. The yacht named “El Leon” is with a length of 54 meters, a width of 9 meters, and a draft of 2.3 meters. It was executed by Mangusta (Overmarine) and it is considered a masterpiece as it has won many international awards since its execution.
The yacht was built in 2018 with an aluminum hull and powered by 4 engines which give the yacht a maximum cruising speed. The interior was designed by the Italian designer “Alberto Mancini” to accommodate up to 12 guests in 5 luxurious guest suites.
This kind of activity is evidence for the return of yacht tourism in SCZone ports.
