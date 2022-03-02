2022 March 2 09:27

Crude oil futures exceeded $110 per barrel

Oil prices rose by 4.89%-4.97%

As of 1 March 2022, 07:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 4.89% higher at $110.1 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 4.97% to $108.55 a barrel.

WTI futures for May delivery reach $110.1 a barrel for the first time from July 2014.



Crude oil prices are increasing in expectation of OPEC+ meeting on output.