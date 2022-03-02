-
2022 March 2 09:27
Crude oil futures exceeded $110 per barrel
Oil prices rose by 4.89%-4.97%
As of 1 March 2022, 07:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 4.89% higher at $110.1 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 4.97% to $108.55 a barrel.
WTI futures for May delivery reach $110.1 a barrel for the first time from July 2014.
Crude oil prices are increasing in expectation of OPEC+ meeting on output.
2022 March 2
2022 March 1
2022 February 28
|18:51
|ABS publishes whitepaper on autonomous vessel developments
|18:21
|Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month
|18:00
|Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year