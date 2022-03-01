2022 March 1 18:02

British ports are closed for all ships with any Russian connection

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps calls on other countries to do the same

The UK has passed a law to ban all ships with any Russian connection from entering British ports according to Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps who wrote in a tweet and shared a photo showing him with the document.

“At London’s Foreign Office where we’ve just become the first nation to pass a law involving a total ban on all ships with any Russian connection whatsoever from entering British ports”, he wrote on his Twitter account calling on other countries to do the same.

Earlier, Grant Shapps wrote a letter to all UK ports and asked them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels. Additional sanctions on shipping are being developed, according to his letter.



The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation does not comment on the situation.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions has been imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies.