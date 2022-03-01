2022 March 1 18:04

Hagland Shipping orders another environmental friendly newbuild

Hagland Shipping has entered into a contract with Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes for the construction of one additional self-discharging bulk carrier of 5,000 DWT, emphasising zero emissions at harbour and substantial reduction of emissions during sailing. Hagland aims to achieve greener short sea shipping through reduced local and global greenhouse gases and reduced noise. Together with the two vessels already under construction, the three new vessels will replace older vessels with traditional propulsion systems with a modern, optimised vessel with plug-in battery hybrid solution that satisfies IMO TIER III requirements.

Compared to the oldest vessels in Hagland’s existing fleet, the vessels are expected to reduce CO2 emission by more than 40% and NOx emissions by 90-95% from delivery. The vessels will also be prepared for zero-emission technology.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered mid-2023 while the two sisters are scheduled to be delivered this summer and during Q1 2023. All the ships will fly NIS flag (Norwegian International Ship registry). The total investment for this ship will be about NOK 150 million, totalling NOK 430 million for the series of newbuilds.

The newbuilding contracts have been entered into on the basis of substantial support from ENOVA, which has been instrumental for the realisation of the project. This project is also supported by the fleet renewal program for short sea shipping.

– We are proud to enter into another contract for a newbuild with the latest green technology that is commercially available. The investment in these newbuildings is a big step forward for the company and will make Hagland Shipping’s fleet the most environmentally friendly in our segment