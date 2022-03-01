2022 March 1 13:04

Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port continues providing services to all its customers as per normal

EU imposed sanctions on NCSP in response to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine

Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port says it continues providing services to all its customers as per normal with all the obligations to be implemented in full.

“In connection with the information on EU sanctions imposed on 25 February 2022 on certain legal entities of Russia including Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, we consider it necessary to inform that PJSC NCSP continues providing services to all its customers as per normal. All the obligations will be implemented in full”, reads the statement.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and «SFP» LLC. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.