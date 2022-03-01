2022 March 1 15:04

TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ offshore wind farm on the east coast of New York and New Jersey

TotalEnergies has successfully been named a winner of maritime lease area OCS-A 0538 by the BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management) in the New York Bight auction held end of last week.

This bid for the development of an offshore wind farm off the U.S. East Coast was won for a consideration of US$ 795 million (100%) by both TotalEnergies and EnBW.

Located up to 47 nautical miles (87 kilometers) from the coast, the lease covers a 132 square miles (341 square kilometer) area that could accommodate a generation capacity of at least 3 GW, enough to provide power to about one million homes. The project is expected to come online by 2028.

In addition, EnBW informed TotalEnergies of its strategic decision to refocus its activity on Europe. In this context, TotalEnergies and EnBW have agreed that TotalEnergies will acquire EnBW's interest in this New York Bight concession and will welcome within its own staff the EnBW North America team who has forged strong relationships with local communities in the past few years and will therefore continue to develop this project. In addition, TotalEnergies will acquire from EnBW the predevelopment work undertaken for the upcoming auction off the coast of Central California (Castle Wind project).

The New York Bight project is part of the U.S. government's goal to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind in the U.S. by 2030, in response to the global climate challenge. Locally, it provides a concrete answer to the growing demand for clean energy in New York and New Jersey. Furthermore, TotalEnergies is committed to developing the project in a way that creates local jobs and economic benefits for the local communities.



TotalEnergies and offshore wind

TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 10 GW, of which 2/3 are bottom-fixed and 1/3 are floating. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen project, Outer Dowsing, Erebus, ScotWind), South Korea (Bada project), Taiwan (Yunlin project), France (Eolmed project) and the United States (New York Bight project). The company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the US, UK and France, and will also participate in a tender in Norway.

About TotalEnergies

