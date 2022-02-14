  • Home
  • News
  • Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 14 18:36

    Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other

    The EU's good intentions of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping could be hampered by two measures that interact poorly with each other. This is shown in a new report commissioned by Danish Shipping.

    The road to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% in the EU by 2030 may be more difficult than first assumed.

    As part of the EU's green legislative package "Fit for 55", two of the measures targeted at shipping could interact poorly with each other. This is shown in a new report prepared by the research and consulting agency CE Delft and commissioned by Danish Shipping.

    "As the proposals from the Commission are at present, there is room for improvement and a need for homogeneity. Otherwise, the legal requirements risk creating obstacles. This is a shame, and therefore we hope that we can help to remedy this with this report," says Maria Skipper Schwenn, director of Climate, Environment and Security at Danish Shipping.

    It concerns the two initiatives "FuelEU Maritime" and "ETS" (EU Emissions Trading System). In the coming years, Fuel EU Maritime will require shipping companies to use more and more green fuel in their tanks, and ETS (EU Emissions Trading System) will set a price on CO2 emissions to increase the use of green fuels.

    According to the new report, the problem is that while FuelEU Maritime looks at all greenhouse gases and the entire fuel value chain, ETS only looks at the greenhouse gas CO2, and only at emissions during actual combustion. In FuelEU Maritime, the total climate footprint of extraction, refining, distribution and finally combustion is assessed, while the climate calculation for ETS is simpler.

    "Both tools will reduce greenhouse gases, but if they are to function optimally and contribute to the most effective reduction, the two bills must be adjusted so that they fit better together," says Maria Skipper Schwenn.

    Danish Shipping specifically proposes that the ETS should simply apply to all greenhouse gases and take into account the entire fuel value chain. Danish Shipping is actively using the report to draw attention to the problem, and not least the relatively simple solution. So there has been dialogue with EU negotiators from various countries, members of the European Parliament, interest groups and the European Commission.

    "In general, the issue is arousing great interest, and the task is now to ensure that necessary changes are incorporated in the ETS proposal," says Maria Skipper Schwenn.

    From the outset, Danish Shipping has welcomed the Commission's "Fit for 55" proposal and has highlighted a number of sensible measures that are a natural extension of Danish Shipping’s goal to become climate-neutral by 2050.

Другие новости по темам: Danish Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 14

18:36 Danish Shipping: The EU's climate measures risk creating obstacles for each other
18:02 Port of Singapore throughput in January 2022 fell by 2% YoY
17:45 Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 450 delivered to the Russian Arctic
17:26 Konecranes delivers additional hybrid RTG to Norfolk Southern’s terminal in Chicago
17:06 dship Carriers takes delivery of the new F-500 vessel MV Charlie
16:43 Major companies and NGOs call for greater cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
16:39 28th World Gas Conference Early Bird Registration extended to 31 March 2022
16:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in January 2022 rose by 5.1% YoY
15:54 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in January 2022 fell by 10% YoY to 1.13 million tonnes
15:13 Ship It Zero welcomes Energy Observer 2 and renews calls for retailers to use zero-emission ships
14:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% (detalization)
14:30 Solstad Offshore ASA announces contract award for the CSV Normand Valiant with PETROBRAS
13:41 Carnival Celebration floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
13:25 Caterpillar Marine is the first engine manufacturer to receive ABS Machinery Health Management and SMART service provider certification
13:06 FESCO launches rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow
12:34 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey
11:59 RF Government approves expansion of Arctic Capital PDA for construction of LNG handling facility
11:52 Sogester terminal Luanda upgrades its equipment with the arrival of 2 new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
10:31 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise sharply on Feb 14
10:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:51 ULCT launches new transit intermodal service from China to Europe
09:33 Crude oil prices rose by over 1%
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 11

2022 February 13

15:19 Aker Clean Hydrogen and Kuehne+Nagel to accelerate green container shipping
14:53 Solstad announces contract awards within renewable energy
13:29 USCG interdicts lancha crew observed illegally fishing in US waters
12:37 SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. form strategic alliance
11:12 Centerline Logistics and Vard Marine announce joint effort to design LNG bunker barge

2022 February 12

14:42 Sunderland Marine appoints Mia Bredenberg as Australia Branch Manager
13:07 Swan Hellenic's second expedition cruise ship, is now on the water
12:51 Boskalis cancels nearly 1 million shares
11:48 USCGC Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
10:52 Two Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes ordered by Port of Bandirma in Turkey

2022 February 11

18:37 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the tanks for three LNG-fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology
18:01 “K” Line awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leaderboard”
17:39 Professor Mikhail Kolosov joins editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
17:16 Solstad announced contract awards for three of its subsea vessels
16:55 Rosneft’s average daily hydrocarbon production in 2021 increased by 4.9% YoY
16:40 CMA CGM to no longer carry plastic waste on its ships
16:26 RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for modernization of five research vessels
16:04 Semco Maritime to perform service on Floatel superior
15:41 Marine Rescue Service collected over 155 cbm of oil products from stranded ship Xing Yuan
15:20 Equinor extends agreements with Norwegian suppliers
14:58 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on Feb 11
14:49 Net income of Rosneft for 2021 surged 6.7 times YoY
14:14 APM Terminals Pecém announces investment of BRL 150 million
13:57 Aker Solutions secures maintenance and modifications work for Equinor
13:14 The EIB joins the international effort for environmental-friendly ports
12:53 Amsterdam, the Netherlands to host Intermodal Europe 2022 on 8-10 November
12:32 SC Aquilon enters Federal Register of Tour Operators
12:27 Canada’s Ocean Supercluster announces $65M Clean Ocean Advanced Biofuels Project
12:10 BNP Paribas and Fincantieri launch the sustainability linked guarantees facility
11:57 Shanghai, China to host Intermodal Asia 2022 on July 12-14
11:24 Docking work completed on RFC’s lead supertrawler
11:00 Three new cranes arrive at Port Houston
10:35 World Gas Conference 2022 slated for 23-27 May 2022
10:09 The World Shipping Council defines the six critical pathways to zero carbon shipping
09:55 Throughput of Russian seaports in January 2022 rose by 9.1% YoY
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of February 10
09:24 Milaha reports QR 724 million in net profit for full year 2021